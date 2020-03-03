Shahrukh, who opened fire on Delhi Police held in UP

Shahrukh, the suspect who opened fire at police personnel during violence in North-East Delhi on Monday, has been arrested, the Uttar Pardesh Police has confirmed. He was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh.

On February 24, the police had identified the man in a red T-shirt, who had opened fire at the police, as Shahrukh. At least 47 people, including a police Head Constable Ratan Lal and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged in the North-East areas of Delhi. (ANI)

