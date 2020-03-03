No fresh symptoms of coronavirus in 112 Wuhan evacuees at Chhawla facility: ITBP

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Tuesday said that no fresh symptoms of coronavirus were seen in 112 people housed at its quarantine facility in Chhawla. All 112 people had tested negative last Sunday and are being taken care of ITBP said.

The latest batch was brought to the ITBP Centre on February 27. Among them, 76 are Indians while the rest are foreign nationals.

Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus that originated in China late last year continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. (ANI)

