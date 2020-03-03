UK high commissioner says COP26 target a big challenge

Making the global community agree to more ambitious action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) is a "big challenge", British Deputy High Commissioner to India Nick Low has said. The COP26 summit, to be held in Glasgow between November 9 and 19, will bring together over 30,000 delegates from across the world.

"Make no mistake - getting that agreement is a big challenge.But it's a challenge the UK will not duck," Low said at a programme here. There should be early decisive action to reduce greenhouse gas emission, otherwise irreparable damage will be caused to the environment, the British deputy high commissioner said on Monday.

The COP26 is an opportunity to turn the tide, he said. "There, we need countries, cities, states and businesses - to move onto a credible path to reach net zero globally in the coming decades," Low said.

'Net zero' refers to achieving an overall balance between emissions produced and emissions taken out of the atmosphere. Low said, like so many other fields, the UK and India are working together on climate change as a "Force for Good." PTI SUS NN NN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.