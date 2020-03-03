Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bill introduced in Lok Sabha to strengthen cooperative banks

A Bill that seeks to improve governance and regulation of cooperative banks was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday amid ruckus in the House over opposition demand for an immediate discussion on Delhi violence.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 16:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 16:37 IST
Bill introduced in Lok Sabha to strengthen cooperative banks
The Parliament of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

A Bill that seeks to improve governance and regulation of cooperative banks was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday amid ruckus in the House over opposition demand for an immediate discussion on Delhi violence. The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2020 was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Bill seeks to strengthen the cooperative banks to prevent a crisis like that faced by PMC banks due to financial irregularities which caused distress to depositors. It seeks to strengthen cooperative banks by increasing professionalism, enabling access to capital, improving governance and "ensuring sound banking" through Reserve Bank of India.

Sitharaman had said in her budget speech that the government would amend the Banking Regulation Act. "To strengthen cooperative banks, amendments to the Banking Regulation Act are proposed for increasing professionalism, enabling access to capital and improving governance and oversight for sound banking through the RBI," she had said.

The minister had also said in her budget speech that Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) has been permitted to increase deposit insurance coverage for a depositor from rupees one lakh to Rs 5 lakh per depositor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

WFP joins AU to celebrate Africa Day of School Feeding

The United Nations World Food Programme WFP joins the African Union AU and countries across Africa to celebrate the Africa Day of School Feeding on 01 March 2020, taking the occasion to underscore that investments in human capital through s...

Father-son story gets magical twist in animated 'Onward'

Pixar has made movies about toys, fish, robots in space and cars. Now the hit animation studio is venturing into the world of fathers and sons with Onward.Although the film is set in a fantasy world populated by elves, unicorns, pixies, and...

Newgen gets patent for mark detection system and methodology

Newgen Software said on Tuesday that the US Patent Office has issued a patent for its mark detection system and methodology. The company is a global provider of low code automation platform managing content, processes, and communication. It...

European stocks, oil surge as central banks respond to virus

London, Mar 3 AFP European stock markets and oil prices surged Tuesday and most Asian indices finished higher after Wall Street rocketed, fuelled by hopes of a concerted global response to the deadly coronavirus. The Japanese yen, seen as a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020