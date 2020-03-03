Man accompanying Udaipur gang rape victim was sexually assaulted: Police

The male friend accompanying the 24-year-old woman who was allegedly raped by a group of men in Rajasthan's Udaipur district was sexually assaulted as well, police said on Tuesday. No arrest has been made in the case so far. Five accused, identified as Fardeen, Chota Mewati, Moin, Shahrukh and Pradeep, have been named in the FIR, they said.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 376D (gang rape) and 377 (unnatural sex), besides sections of the IT Act, the police said. "Teams have been formed to nab the accused. CCTV footage are also being inspected to trace them," Gordhan Vilas SHO Chenaram Pachar said.

On Sunday night, the woman and her friend were in a car when they were stopped outside a hotel in Udaipur by a group of five-six men on the pretext of asking an address. When the victims lowered the window screen, one of the accused pointed a gun at them and forcibly entered the vehicle, the police said. The accused then drove the victims around the city outskirts the entire night. They demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh to release them and when it was not met, they allegedly gang-raped the woman. They also allegedly sodomised her friend, police officials said.

On Monday morning, the accused snatched the woman's gold chain, took Rs 56,000 cash from the duo and left them at the Pratap Nagar circle, according to the FIR. An investigation in the matter is underway, police said..

