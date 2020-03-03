Kerala govt convenes all-party meet on NPR on Mar 16

The Kerala government, which has already put on hold the National Population Register (NPR) activities in the state, on Tuesday said an all-party meeting would be held on March 16 to allay any confusion with regard to the census enumeration. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made the announcement in the state assembly after some members of the Congress-led UDF raised fears that along with census, queries regarding the NPR could also figure during the enumeration.

The meeting will be held at 5 pm in the state capital. Earlier, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government had assured the state assembly it would not implement the NPR but would go ahead with the census process.

It had in December last ordered stoppage of all activities in connection with NPR in the state considering 'apprehensions' of the public that it would lead to the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) in the wake of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)..

