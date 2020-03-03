J&K police prevents six boys from joining militancy

Police has prevented six boys including five minors, hailing from Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, from joining militant ranks, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday

"Acting on a specific input, police in Budgam were able to prevent six boys from joining terror ranks... They had been indoctrinated and influenced by false narratives," he said

The boys are from Narbal and Magam areas of the district. They were handed over to their families after counselling by the police officers, he said. PTI MIJ RHL

