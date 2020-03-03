Left Menu
Delhi violence: AMU medical college doctors to donate Rs 25 lakh

  Updated: 03-03-2020 19:04 IST
  Created: 03-03-2020 19:04 IST
The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of the medical college in Aligarh Muslim University has decided to donate Rs 25 lakh for victims of the communal violence in Delhi. Junior doctors and senior resident doctors of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College have decided to contribute at least one day's salary for all riot victims irrespective of their community.

RDA president Mohammad Hamza said the money would be distributed through the finance officer of the university for relief and rehabilitation of the affected people. Hamza said this was time for all peace-loving citizens to join hands in this "hour of the grave humanitarian crisis in the capital of our country".

Meanwhile, former AMU students' union president Salman Imtiaz urged all sections of the society to help in the restoration of peace and all riot victims through whatever means available to them. "We have to fight for peace till our last breath," Imtiaz said in a statement.

AMU teachers' association secretary Najmul Islam said the communal violence in Delhi had shaken the confidence of the people in the law enforcement machinery, and the alleged failure of the police in controlling the riots was a cause of grave concern. He said reports indicating that the police deliberately allowed such sectarian violence to continue was "shameful" to say the least. PTI CORR SAB HMB.

