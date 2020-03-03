BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, AAP MP Sushil Gupta welcome arrest of man who brandished gun during Delhi violence

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and AAP MP Sushil Gupta on Tuesday welcomed the arrest of the man who was seen pointing a pistol at a policeman during last week's communal violence in north-east Delhi. "We congratulate Delhi police for being successful in arresting him. The rioters will know that nobody can escape the clutches of law after doing something wrong. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should also appreciate the efforts of police rather than just playing a blame game," Bidhuri told ANI.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta said that riots could have been prevented had Delhi Police been vigilant. "If Delhi police were vigilant before the violence erupted, then these riots would not have taken place. Kapil Mishra was given upgraded security after he spewed venom during the violence. Action should be taken on the culprit who was seen brandishing a gun during the violence," Gupta told ANI.

Shahrukh, the suspect who was seen brandishing a gun during the violence on February 24, was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch from Uttar Pradesh. At least 47 people have been killed and more than 200 people sustained serious injuries in the communal violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days last week. (ANI)

