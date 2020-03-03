Amid coronavirus scare, India restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has decided to restrict export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy, due to concerns on the shortage of medicine in domestic markets.

Meanwhile, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments, global financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility.

As per the latest update, global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose to 3115. The deadly virus that originated in China's Wuhan late last year continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people across 73 countries. (ANI)

