VP enquires about passenger services on Obulavaripalli-Krishnapatnam rail line

The Railway officials present at the meeting explained to the Vice President that the Ministry of Railways was negotiating with KRCL for amending the concession agreement.

VP enquires about passenger services on Obulavaripalli-Krishnapatnam rail line
The Railway officials present at the meeting explained to the Vice President that the Ministry of Railways was negotiating with KRCL for amending the concession agreement. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today asked the Railway Ministry to expedite the creation of passenger amenities and the introduction of passenger services between Krishnapatnam and Raipur Railway Stations on Obulavaripalli-Krishnapatnam rail line in Andhra Pradesh.

During a meeting with the Union Minister of State of Railways, Shri Suresh Angadi at Uparastrapati Bhavan, today, Shri Naidu enquired about the progress of the passenger services and provision of passenger amenities on the above-mentioned routes.

The Obulavaripalle-Krishnapatnam Railway Project is owned by Krishnapatnam Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), a Joint Venture Company (SPV) comprising Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, Krishnapatnam Port Company Limited (KPCL), Sagarmala (Govt. of Andhra Pradesh), National Mineral Development Corporation and Brahmani Steels.

The Railway officials present at the meeting explained to the Vice President that the Ministry of Railways was negotiating with KRCL for amending the concession agreement. The agreement signed between them earlier needs to be suitably amended to incorporate the clause relating to the introduction of passenger services, the officials told. They assured to expedite the process in this regard.

Krishnapatnam Port-Venkachalam-Obulavaripalli Railway line provides vital rail connectivity between two major rail routes and reduces the distance by 72 km for the trains coming from Guntakal division to Krishnapatnam and reduces traffic density in Obulavaripalli-Renigunta-Gudur section.

(With Inputs from PIB)

