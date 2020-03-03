Doubling farmers’ income by 2022 Govt's priority: Kailash Choudhary

The Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Shri Kailash Choudhary has said doubling the farmers' income by 2022 is a priority of the Government. A number of schemes have been launched by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi towards fulfilling this goal, he said. Shri Choudhary was addressing the Valedictory function of the Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela-2020 here today.

The Minister said as per the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) report for 2013-14, farmers' average monthly income stood at Rs. 6,426; at present, as per the last survey available for 2016-17, it stands at Rs. 8,167. "I am confident the target set by the Prime Minister will definitely be achieved," he said.

Shri Choudhary said before 2014, the budget for agriculture ranged between Rs. 25,000-30,000 crore, but the budget for agriculture in the next financial year has crossed Rs. 1,50,000 crore. "What was earlier being given to farmers in five years, our Government has earmarked more than that in a single year's budget," he said.

Lauding ICAR for organizing the Farmers' Fair, Prof. Ramesh Chand, Member, NITI Ayog, expressed satisfaction that during the three-day fair the sale of seeds has crossed Rs. 45 lakhs. India is exporting 6-7% of its produce, he added.

In his address, Dr. Trilochan Mohapatra, Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) & Director General, ICAR, said more than 80,000 farmers have taken part in the Krishi Vigyan Mela this year. He said under the "Mera Gaon, Mera Gaurav" scheme 13,500 villages are being covered. Agriculture scientists go to these villages every month, talk to farmers and see what problems they are facing and also learn from their experience and give their feedback and suggestions to the ICAR. Krishi Vigyan Mela is also an opportunity for farmers to learn from each other.

On the occasion, Shri Choudhary and other dignitaries released ICAR publications.

(With Inputs from PIB)

