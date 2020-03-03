Left Menu
Over 1,000 moved in Mustafabad relief camp in 24 hours, all facilities available: Delhi govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 23:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 23:42 IST
Over a 1,000 riot-affected people moved into a Delhi government's relief camp in Mustafabad in the past 24 hours and they are being provided with all basic facilities, officials said on Tuesday.  According to a statement, the relief camp has witnessed a massive response from the riot-affected victims from the adjacent areas. In this camp, the Delhi govt has set up all the essential facilities and providing doctors, medicines, food, clothing, bedding and toilet facilities, the statement said.

"To provide medical treatment to the victims, the Delhi government and various NGOs have set up medical help desks with doctors and a full stock of medicines," it stated. "Over a 1,000 people moved to this Mustafabad relief camp in the last 24 hours from the areas like Shivpuri, Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar," it stated.

The Delhi government has set up many help desks at the Mustafabad relief camp from where the families can get the compensations by filling a simple form, it said. "The Delhi government is also working to set up special help desks to make fresh documents and ID cards for the families who have lost their possessions and these desks will be set up within a day," the government statement said.

Over the last several days, AAP volunteers, local MLAs and ministers have been working on the ground towards building trust and confidence among people affected by riots and to encourage them to avail facilities in government relief camps, it stated..

