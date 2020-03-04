Left Menu
Development News Edition

New law soon to stop transfer of teachers in first 10-years of service

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 11:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 08:05 IST
New law soon to stop transfer of teachers in first 10-years of service
Himanta Biswa Sarma (file photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Assam government on Tuesday said it will bring the new legislation to stop the transfer of teachers in the first 10 years of service. Announcing the plan during the Question Hour, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the bill will be introduced during the later part of the ongoing Budget session of the Assembly.

"We will bring an action to determine the transfer of teachers. As part of this Act, there will be 10 years of compulsory posting in the district of the appointment and no transfer will take place under any circumstances," he added. There will be an online system, in which a teacher will apply for transfer after completion of 10 years of service and it will be considered on merit, Sarma informed.

He, however, stated that the case will be treated differently if two teachers go for a mutual transfer to interchange their postings. "There will be a Teachers Accountability Commission.

Anyone violating this act will be punished with three years of imprisonment. The officers who recommend and who approve transfer violating the act, both will go for three years imprisonment," Sarma said. He further said all those teachers who were transferred in the last three years without completing 10 years in the first place of posting will be sent back to the first place of service once the act is implemented.

"In the last three years, we were pressurized by various links to make transfers, which affected the schools and students. One will evaluate all those transfers. However, the mutual transfers will not be affected," Sarma said. The minister said that the act will be implemented with retrospective effect, which means, for example, a teacher joining service in 2012 and not asking for transfer will be eligible for seeking a transfer to his or her home district in 2022.

"There are many old teachers who do not have any links or do not have other resources to seek a transfer. This act will help them to go back to their home district at the time of retirement," he added. All the members of the house irrespective of parties welcomed the proposal to introduce the act for streamlining the transfer of teachers, especially those of schools.

Replying to the query by AGP's Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Sarma said a total of 43,004 posts are lying vacant in schools of different types -- lower primary, upper primary high and higher secondary. The government has advertised 9,635 posts for lower and upper primary schools and the recruitment process is going on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Taliban attacks kill 20 army, police, hours after Trump call: officials

The Taliban killed at least 20 Afghan soldiers and policemen in a string of overnight attacks, government officials told AFP Wednesday, hours after US President Donald Trump said he had had a very good chat with the insurgents political chi...

Rose sidelined as Pistons host Thunder

The Detroit Pistons rough season has taken another turn for the worse. Point guard Derrick Rose has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 ankle sprain. Hell undergo treatment and be re-evaluated in two weeks but its likely that Rose wont play again...

Novel algorithm may help prevent fraudulent online transactions

Scientists have developed a new digital security algorithm which they say can help prevent fraudulent online transactions by increasing the randomness in the generation of user-authenticity tests like one-time passwords OTPs and CAPTCHA. Th...

Delhi violence: SC refers to HC plea by 10 riot victims seeking lodging of FIRs against politicians for alleged hate speeches.

Delhi violence SC refers to HC plea by 10 riot victims seeking lodging of FIRs against politicians for alleged hate speeches....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020