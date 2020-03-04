Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha records 11pc growth in GST collection during Apr-Feb

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 12:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 12:07 IST
Odisha records 11pc growth in GST collection during Apr-Feb

Odisha has registered an 11 per cent growth in goods and services tax (GST) collection to Rs 27,044.37 crore during April to February period of the current fiscal, a statement said. The GST collection during the same period of the previous financial year was Rs 24,325.79 crore.

The gross GST collection (CGST, IGST, SGST and cess) in the April-February period of the 2019-20 fiscal shows a growth of 11.18 per cent with the collection of Rs 27,044.37 crore, it said. The collection of state goods and services tax (SGST) in February was Rs 804.85 crore, which was the second highest monthly collection during the current financial year.

The gross GST collection during the last month was Rs 2,790 crore. Integrated GST and cess, which were showing a negative trend during the previous months due to slowdown in sales of coal and steel products, have registered positive growth of 9.29 per cent and 27.65 per cent respectively in February as compared to the year-ago month, the statement said.

The VAT collection from petroleum products and liquor in February was Rs 695.81 crore, which was the highest monthly collection during the current fiscal, it said. As many as 45,639 new taxpayers have been brought in the tax fold during the current fiscal which is encouraging, GST commissioner S K Lohani said.

He also said the field units have been instructed to undertake a special drive against those who have either not filed returns, or submitted faulty documents. To further streamline the tax administration in the GST regime, instructions have been issued to cancel the registrations of fake dealers after field enquiry, according to the statement.

During the current fiscal, registrations of 12,300 such taxpayers, assigned to the state, have been cancelled on the ground of non-existence of business at the declared place, not filing regular returns for more than 6 months or conducting fraudulent transactions. Till date, seven persons have been arrested for allegedly running fake dealer networks..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Taliban attacks kill 20 army, police, hours after Trump call: officials

The Taliban killed at least 20 Afghan soldiers and policemen in a string of overnight attacks, government officials told AFP Wednesday, hours after US President Donald Trump said he had had a very good chat with the insurgents political chi...

Rose sidelined as Pistons host Thunder

The Detroit Pistons rough season has taken another turn for the worse. Point guard Derrick Rose has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 ankle sprain. Hell undergo treatment and be re-evaluated in two weeks but its likely that Rose wont play again...

Novel algorithm may help prevent fraudulent online transactions

Scientists have developed a new digital security algorithm which they say can help prevent fraudulent online transactions by increasing the randomness in the generation of user-authenticity tests like one-time passwords OTPs and CAPTCHA. Th...

Delhi violence: SC refers to HC plea by 10 riot victims seeking lodging of FIRs against politicians for alleged hate speeches.

Delhi violence SC refers to HC plea by 10 riot victims seeking lodging of FIRs against politicians for alleged hate speeches....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020