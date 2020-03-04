Delhi Police chief in Parliament to meet Amit Shah

Delhi Police commissioner S N Shrivastava went to Parliament on Wednesday to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, in the wake of riots in northeast Delhi that claimed 42 lives

Shrivastava was given the additional charge of Delhi Police commissioner after the retirement of Amulya Patnaik.

