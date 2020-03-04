Left Menu
Odisha govt advisory to keep coronavirus at bay

  • Bhubaneswar
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 13:01 IST
Odisha govt advisory to keep coronavirus at bay

The Odisha government has in its list of dos and dont's asked people to avoid hugging, shaking hands while greeting and keep their workplace clean to ward off coronavirus infection. The state government issued the workplace advisory based on the containment plan prepared by the Health Ministry to tackle the Covid-19 disease.

Asking the employers to ensure workplace cleanliness, it mentioned, "Surfaces (desks and tables) and objects (telephone, keyboards) need to be regularly wiped with disinfectant containing 70 per cent alcohol." Soaps or sanitizing hand rub should be provided near wash basins and water supply should be ensured as frequent hand washing kills the virus and prevents spread of Covid-19, it said. Posters should be displayed promoting respiratory hygiene, and tissue papers or masks should be made available to the employees.

The staff should be advised home isolation whenever they develop flu like symptoms, it said. "Please remember simple precautions and planning can make a big difference for containment of Covid19. So it is right time to prepare and protect all our countrymen," the advisory said.

Employees should be asked to avoid crowded places like malls, markets, stations unless required, and maintain a safe distance from any person having cough and running nose. The advisory also cautioned employers against sending employees to affected countries, unless it was very urgent.

So far no coronavirus case has been confirmed in the state, said health and family welfare minister N K Das. The advisory was issued on Tuesday, the day on which an Indian couple working in a Singaporean cargo ship was admitted to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack, after the man developed mild fever on its arrival at Paradip port from China.

The authorities of the Paradip port had referred the couple hailing from Uttar Pradesh to the hospital after their screening. The disease leads to illnesses ranging from common cold, fever, shortness of breath to pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death..

