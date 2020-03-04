Hyderabad Metro staff spray disinfectant at stations, metro coaches to prevent coronavirus outbreak

The Hyderabad Metro Rail staff is spraying disinfectant at all stations and in metro coaches in an attempt to prevent a coronavirus outbreak in the city. The steps have been taken after Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao urged the Managing Director (MD) of Hyderabad Metro Rail to follow the lead of the authorities in the neighbouring state of Karnataka.

According to the MD Hyderabad Metro Rail, NVS Reddy, "The staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail has started spraying disinfectant in all the stations and metro coaches to ensure that COVID-19 does not spread. The steps have been taken after a techie in the Hyderabad city tested positive at a state-run government hospital." As part of the awareness campaign against coronavirus, the Telangana government has also issued posters and advisories to the public asking them to stay away from people who are visibly sick and are coughing and sneezing.

Those with flu symptoms have also been advised to approach the government hospital for treatment. According to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan 28 cases of coronavirus have been identified till date in the country. (ANI)

