Out-of-turn promotion for 14 police personnel who nabbed Ajmal Kasab: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday informed that 14 police personnel, who nabbed terrorist Ajmal Kasab in Mumbai on November 26, 2008, have been awarded an out-of-turn promotion by the state government.

Terrorist Ajmal Kasab, alongside fellow recruit Ismail Khan, killed 72 people in 2008 Mumbai attacks. He was the only attacker captured alive by Mumbai Police. In 2012, he was hanged on 21 November and buried at Yerwada Jail in Pune. (ANI)

