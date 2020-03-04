Left Menu
Over 1.20 lakh new KCC distributed in Bihar during current

  Patna
  Updated: 04-03-2020 16:10 IST
  • Created: 04-03-2020 16:10 IST
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Wednesday that over 1.20 lakh new Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) were distributed in the state and more than 14.36 lakh cards renewed during the current financial year. In the last six years, 49.65 lakh new KCC have been given and 1.07 crore cards renewed in Bihar, he told the Assembly.

Banks have informed the state government that a sizeable number of farmers have been given KCC while few of those left out have to be given the facility, Sushil Kumar Modi said. The deputy chief minister said this while replying to a call attention motion of RJD's Mohammad Nawaz Alam and others who drew the government's attention towards low disbursement of loans and KCC.

Alam raised the issue of banks having hesitation in advancing loans to farmers and the number of KCC having dwindled. Pointing out that the government has been receiving complaints of banks unwilling to give loans to farmers, Modi said that the government takes note of such complaints and gives necessary directions to banks for its redressal.

The issues are raised with banks regularly during quarterly State Level Bankers' Committee meeting and agriculture department's sub committee meeting, he said. Talking about loan disbursement among farmers, the deputy chief minister said, Rs 28,764 crore has been distributed till December 31, 2019 which is 47.17 per cent of the Annual Credit Plan of Rs 60,000 crore for 2019-20..

