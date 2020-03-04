Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab: Cong MLA Pargat Singh questions own govt over PPAs, sacrilege incidents

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 17:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 17:10 IST
Punjab: Cong MLA Pargat Singh questions own govt over PPAs, sacrilege incidents

Congress MLA Pargat Singh on Wednesday took on his own government in the Punjab Assembly over issues of "faulty" power purchase agreements and desecration of religious texts. The Jalandhar Cantonment MLA, who had earlier questioned the performance of the Congress-led government in the state, demanded that a House committee should be formed to find out people responsible for the "faulty" power purchase agreements (PPAs). Taking a dig at the government over the desecration of religious texts that took place in 2015, the legislator said no charges have been framed yet in this matter. On the issue of the PPAs, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had told the House on Tuesday that the government would table a white paper on the agreements signed by the previous SAD-BJP government in the assembly soon. During the zero hour on the concluding day of the Budget session on Wednesday, the legislator requested the speaker to form a House committee to find out those behind the PPAs, be it from the government or the Opposition.

"Political man has almost lost his face value," he said, underlining that it was an important issue. "In three weeks, this committee should throw light on who were behind all these PPAs," he added.

Critical of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Pargat Singh said they had signed the PPAs and now they wanted a CBI probe. Raising the 2015 sacrilege incidents, Singh expressed displeasure over not framing charges against the accused involved in it.

"Five years have passed since the sacrilege incidents took place. No charges have been framed yet," he said. Singh, in a letter that had appeared in the media last month, had questioned the government's effectiveness in tackling issues of drug menace, sand mafia and corruption in the transport sector besides the desecration of religious texts..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Bayer's top seed faces U.S. soybean challenge from Corteva

Bayer AGs takeover of Monsanto has been beset by problems, and now a decades-long dominance of the 4 billion U.S. soybean seed market is under threat from rival Corteva Inc.Bayer told Reuters it expects plantings of its genetically modified...

Bottled drinking water to cost Rs 13 a litre in Kerala

The Kerala government has issued an order capping the retail price of bottled drinking water at Rs 13 per litre. The order, issued by the civil supplies department on Tuesday, states that the price should not exceed Rs 13 for one litre and ...

Iran cancels Friday prayers in major cities amid outbreak

Tehran Iran, Mar 4 AP Friday prayers in Iran have been canceled across all provincial capitals amid the countrys growing coronavirus outbreak, state television said. Friday is the main congregational day of prayer in Islam, and traditionall...

Arunachal govt suspends IAS officer for APSSB exam

The Arunachal Pradesh government has suspended former secretary and controller of examinations of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board APSSB S K Jain, for alleged gross administrative negligence. Jains suspension came after the APSSB...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020