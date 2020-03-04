Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICRC evacuates injured people for surgical care following clashes in Jonglei

The ICRC treated nearly 70 people suffering from gunshot wounds over the past two weeks, as fighting broke out between thousands of armed men in several parts of Jonglei State.

ICRC evacuates injured people for surgical care following clashes in Jonglei
“It is the first time we are forced to mobilize all three surgical units we run in the country for one series of related incidents,” said Katja Lorenz, ICRC’s deputy head of delegation in South Sudan. Image Credit: Twitter(@SSRCS)

Hundreds of people have been wounded, families forced to flee their homes, and villages looted amidst intercommunal clashes that erupted mid-February in Jonglei State. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has evacuated dozens of injured people for surgical care and calls on those engaged in the clashes to respect human life and the principles of humanity.

The ICRC treated nearly 70 people suffering from gunshot wounds over the past two weeks, as fighting broke out between thousands of armed men in several parts of Jonglei State.

"It is the first time we are forced to mobilize all three surgical units we run in the country for one series of related incidents," said Katja Lorenz, ICRC's deputy head of delegation in South Sudan. "We have received hundreds of requests for medical evacuations and we are struggling to meet the needs."

In Akobo, Ganyliel, and Juba, ICRC surgical teams have treated dozens of patients with gunshot injuries from different communities involved in the fighting. "We were able to evacuate the injured only when we had the guarantees from all communities that our team and aircraft would not be targeted," added Lorenz. "We can't land and transport the wounded if people are shooting in the area."

This violence also forced hundreds of families to flee their homes in various parts of Jonglei State. "I don't know if my wives and children are still alive," said Jion Angabal Arut, a 50-year-old man from Manyabol. "My livestock was taken, the house burnt down. How can I start over again?"

The ICRC supported the South Sudan Red Cross to deliver essential items to dozens of families who fled the fighting and found refuge in Anyidi.

These clashes come as a new unity government was formed, an important milestone in the country's peace process. However, violence between communities, driven by competition over resources and fueled by easy access to guns, continues.

Other parts of the country are also affected by high levels of violence. Between November 2019 and February 2020, clashes between different communities close to Rumbek in central South Sudan killed more than 250 people and injured over 300.

"In 2019, we treated 769 persons with gunshot wounds, 111 more than the year before. We are worried that 2020 could follow the same trend, deepening the suffering of families who are already struggling to recover from years of war," concluded Lorenz.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Bayer's top seed faces U.S. soybean challenge from Corteva

Bayer AGs takeover of Monsanto has been beset by problems, and now a decades-long dominance of the 4 billion U.S. soybean seed market is under threat from rival Corteva Inc.Bayer told Reuters it expects plantings of its genetically modified...

Bottled drinking water to cost Rs 13 a litre in Kerala

The Kerala government has issued an order capping the retail price of bottled drinking water at Rs 13 per litre. The order, issued by the civil supplies department on Tuesday, states that the price should not exceed Rs 13 for one litre and ...

Iran cancels Friday prayers in major cities amid outbreak

Tehran Iran, Mar 4 AP Friday prayers in Iran have been canceled across all provincial capitals amid the countrys growing coronavirus outbreak, state television said. Friday is the main congregational day of prayer in Islam, and traditionall...

Arunachal govt suspends IAS officer for APSSB exam

The Arunachal Pradesh government has suspended former secretary and controller of examinations of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board APSSB S K Jain, for alleged gross administrative negligence. Jains suspension came after the APSSB...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020