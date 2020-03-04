Left Menu
South African man held by CISF at IGI airport with heroin worth Rs 15 cr

A South African national was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Wednesday after heroin worth Rs 15 crore was recovered from a concealed pocket of his bag, an official said. Justine Du Toit was intercepted at the departure forecourt in Terminal-III of the Indira Gandhi International Airport around 9:30 am after his behaviour raised suspicion among the security personnel.

The South African man had arrived here from Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa and was bound for Kolkata, officials said. About 3.4 kg of heroin worth Rs 15 crore was recovered from his bag, officials said, adding the man has been handed over to the customs authorities for further investigation..

