Bedi not to hold open house, meetings in view of coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pondy
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 18:03 IST
Puducherry, Mar 4 (PTI): In view of the spread of coronavirus in the country, the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi would not hold open house sessions, meetings of the visitors and public appointments in her office for two weeks. While official sources said this has become necessary in view of the reports of coronavirus occurring in different parts of the country, a press release from Raj Nivas, the official residence of the Lieutenant Governor, said Bedi has suspended for two weeks all programmes.

"To comply with the public health safety guidelines, the office of the Lieutenant Governor has suspended for two weeks all programmes to meet the people, visitors and hold open house sessions for two weeks," the release said. Those intending to submit petitions to Bedi could drop them in a special box at the main entrance of Raj Nivas, it added..

