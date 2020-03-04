646 incidents of ceasefire violations along IB, LoC till Feb 23: Min

There were a total of 646 incidents of ceasefire violations along the Indo-Pakistan International Border (IB) as well as the Line of Control (LoC) between January 1 and February 23 this year, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said on Wednesday. "There have been 27 encounters with terrorists in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) since August 5 last year to February 23 this year. Forty five terrorists were neutralised and 7 security force personnel were also martyred," the minister stated. On August 5 last year, the Central government had revoked Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and bifurcated the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. "In addition, 132 cases of cross border firing from August 5, 2019 to December 31, 2019 and 41 cases of cross border firing between January 1 and February 15 this year along the international border and LOC in union territory of J&K were committed," Naik stated

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the minister said that during 2019, there were 1,586 incidents of ceasefire violations at the LoC and Indo-Pakistan international border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.