Bill on IIITs introduced in Lok Sabha amid din over Delhi violence

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 19:07 IST
  • Created: 04-03-2020 19:07 IST
A bill which seeks to confer the status of Institution of National Importance to five Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) was introduced in Lok Sabha on Wednesday amid an uproar created by the opposition over the Delhi violence

Minister of State for HRD Sanjay Dhotre introduced the bill when the House met at 2 PM after two adjournments. The five IIITs set up on public-private partnership mode in Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala and Raichur will now be able to use the nomenclature of Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) or Master of Technology (M.Tech) or PhD degree, according to the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Once passed, the law will also enable the institutes to attract enough students required to develop a strong research base in the country in the field of information technology.

