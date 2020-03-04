70,000 people screened for coronavirus in Punjab, all negative: Health Minister
As many as 70,000 people have been screened for the deadly coronavirus in Punjab so far, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu informed the state assembly on Wednesday. "Their test reports have been found negative," he said during the Zero Hour.
The health minister further informed the House that medical teams have been deputed at the Amritsar and Mohali airports for screening of passengers. Besides, medical teams have also been deputed at the Attari-Wagah border and the Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur.
"Isolation wards have been set up in all district hospitals," Sidhu said, while highlighting the state's health department's preparedness in dealing with the emergent situation. Earlier in the House, Amloh MLA Randeep Singh raised the issues related to coronavirus and expressed concern over it.
He said the virus that started from China has spread to other countries including South Korea and Iran. Singh urged that thermal sensors be used at all airports for screening of passengers..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- House
- Gurdaspur
- Wagah
- Mohali
- Amritsar
- Dera Baba Nanak
- China
- Iran
- South Korea
ALSO READ
194-kg heroin drug haul: Punjab STF arrests money exchanger in Amritsar
Former Amritsar SSP, 4 others sentenced to 8 years jail in abetment to suicide case
194-kg heroin drug haul: Punjab STF arrests money exchanger in Amritsar
Amritsar drug haul case: STF arrests Akali Dal leader, money exchanger
Amritsar drug seizure: CM assures probe into accused 'relations' with Majithia