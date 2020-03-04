3 held for robbing, killing man in Delhi's Amar Colony

Three men were arrested for allegedly killing and robbing a man in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Deepak Sharma, Sushil Bansal, both residents of Sahibabad and Ramesh Maurya, a resident of Govindpuri, they said. On Saturday around 7.30 pm, one Pawan Pandey (36) was shot dead in East of Kailash, police said. The victim and his brother were returning home in Prakash Mohalla in an auto rickshaw when the incident took place. They worked in the same organisation and had bag containing cash belonging to their company, a senior police officer said. "When they reached near their home, two people approached them and tried to snatch the bag. When Pawan resisted, one of the assailants fired at him and fled with the bag," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said. During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage and found a taxi and a motorcycle in suspicious condition which were chasing the auto, police said. The taxi was owned by Bansal who was detained and Rs six lakh was seized from him. On his instance, Sharma and Maurya were also arrested, the DCP said. Maurya, who worked in the victim's office, needed money and knew that Pawan used to handle the office cash. So, he hatched a plan to rob him, police said

One country-made pistol, 10 cartridges, Rs 16 lakh and two mobile phones were recovered from the three, police added.

