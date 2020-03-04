Coronavirus scare: Don't hold Holi milans, says apex RWA body

The apex body of Resident Welfare Associations in the national capital has issued an advisory to all RWAs asking them not to hold "public engagements" or "Holi milan" programmes in the wake of coronavirus scare. Atul Goyal, president of URJA - United Residents Joint Action, said in all probability, the RWAs will not be having any Holi celebrations.

"Since Holi is around, most of the RWAs will not be celebrating Holi. We have issued an advisory to all RWAs not to have public engagements and avoid use of water in view of the coronavirus scare," he said. The management of Gaur Sportswood in Sector 79, Noida has cancelled all skating classes and other recreational activities for children till Holi in wake of the scare, said Shahana Datta, a resident of the society.

"Holi celebrations were also planned but now the management is taking a poll from the residents whether the celebrations should be held or not. They have circulated forms to this effect," she said. Palm Olympia housing society in Noida Extension has issued a circular detailing the dos and don'ts issued by World Health Organisation in the wake of the coronavirus scare and urged its residents to "stay safe and healthy".

Meanwhile, the advisory issued by URJA said, "Considering the coronavirus outbreak, you are advised to cancel upcoming Holi Samaroh to be held on March 10 in particular playing with water and touching of nose, eyes and lips and shaking hands." While urging the RWAs to not create a panic situation, the advisory said they may issue a circular or a word on WhatsApp groups to the resident members highlighting the facts about the disease. "As a responsible RWA, it is our duty to put all possible efforts towards minimising the spread. The health of our residents is the topmost priority and we shall not compromise on the same," it said.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said 28 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected so far in the country and announced that all international flights and passengers will now have to undergo screening, and not just the 12 countries listed earlier. Giving a breakup of those who have tested positive for the virus, the minister said out of the total 28 COVID-19 cases in India, one person is from Delhi, six of his relatives in Agra, 16 Italians and their Indian driver, one in Telangana and the three earlier cases in Kerala..

