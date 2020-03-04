NCPCR asks states to take necessary steps to prevent spread of coronavirus among children

The apex child rights body NCPCR has asked states to take necessary steps to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus among schoolchildren. National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has asked the state education departments to ensure that advisories and guidelines regarding safety and prevention from coronavirus issued by the Health Ministry be immediately circulated among all the schools.

"A prompt action is requested to curtail the effect on children and save them from any undue stress in this crucial time," he said in a letter to chief secretaries of all the states. "As the schoolgoing children are also susceptible to infection and this is a crucial time for them given the end of the academic year and examination, it calls for immediate measures minimising its affects," he added.

So far, 29 cases of coronavirus have been detected in the country, including 16 tourists from Italy. A Paytm employee in Gurgaon has also tested positive for coronavirus, according to the company's statement..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.