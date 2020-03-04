Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kashmiris heave sigh of relief as ban removed on social media

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 21:18 IST
Kashmiris heave sigh of relief as ban removed on social media

People of Kashmir heaved a sigh of relief as a ban on social media was lifted by the Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Wednesday. "Finally, we can connect with the rest of the world without using virtual private networks (VPNs)," Sajad Ahmad, a Srinagar resident, told PTI.  Removing the ban on social media platforms, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday allowed access to all web sites on 2G mobile data services and fixed line internet in the Union Territory till March 17

There was disbelief among some netizens about the sudden restoration of access to social media applications and sites.  "I do not know what has changed in the past few months that the government has lifted the ban. The ban in the first place was misplaced and unnecessary," Naveed Anjum, a software programmer, said.  Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti,  also commented on the development

"Seems like J&K admin finally realised futility of ban on SM since Kashmiris circumvented it through VPNs. Simply became a cat & mouse chase where Kashmiris outwitted state apparatus i.e. Big Brother," she tweeted from her mother's Twitter handle.  Earlier, only access to white-listed sites was allowed as the service was restored for a week on January 25 and subsequently extended from time to time, after being snapped on August 5 last year when the Centre abrogated the special status to the erstwhile state and bifurcated it into two union territories. The ban, however, was largely ineffective as people resorted to use of VPNs to bypass the curbs.  PTI MIJ SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Javadekar suggests greeting people with 'namaskar' amid concerns about spread of coronavirus

Amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday suggested greeting people with namaskar as a way to minimise the risk of contracting it. Namaskar, which is usually done with folded hands, is a tra...

Saudi suspends 'umrah' pilgrimage over coronavirus fears

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday suspended the year-round umrah pilgrimage over fears of the new coronavirus spreading to Islams holiest cities, an unprecedented move that raises fresh uncertainty over the annual hajj. The kingdom said the suspens...

Merkel party sidelined as far-left wins closely watched vote

Erfurt Germany, Mar 4 AFP Lawmakers in eastern German state Thuringia re-elected its state premier on Wednesday, with Chancellor Angela Merkels ruling CDU party sitting out the vote after a first try sank it into a deep crisis. Popular form...

Additional doctors, counters, forms to be arranged at airports as part of coronavirus screening

Additional counters, doctors, medical equipment and modified forms in pre-immigration area of airports will be arranged as part of coronavirus screening, an official said on Wednesday. After the Centres announcement that all internationa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020