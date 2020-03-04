JK govt steps up coronavirus vigil

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday stepped up efforts to tackle any possible spread of the coronavirus to the Union Territory, appointing a senior official as the head of the task force to coordinate its efforts. Bhupinder Kumar, the Director of the National Health Mission, was appointed as the incharge of the coronavirus control efforts in the union territory, an order issued by General Administration Department said. The divisional commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu regions have been made incharge of the programme in their respective areas of jurisdiction

The move comes in the wake of a sudden spike in positive cases of coronavirus affected persons in the country

The government has directed officials to set up detection centre's at all entry points including airports and railway stations. Besides creation of quarantine and isolation facilities, the government has also directed for proper surveillance of people who have been put under home quarantine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.