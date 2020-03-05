Left Menu
Role of teachers questioned if "anti-India" slogans raised at universities: Adityanath

  • PTI
  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 00:18 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 00:18 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the role of teachers comes under the scanner when "anti-India" slogans are raised at universities and institutions of higher education in the country. "When anti-India slogans are raised at institutions of higher education and universities, we should be prepared to evaluate why this type of distortion occurred among our students?" he said at a programme organised by the Basic Shiksha Parishad here. "We begin our work with pledge for the country's unity and integrity and today slogans are raised for the division of the nation. In such a situation, questions are raised over the role of teachers who are considered equal to God in society," he said.  Adityanath said "anti-India" slogans are being raised at universities these days. "Who all are involved in this sin and chaos? Governments can provide resources, but the one who has given them basic education, who has given them secondary education and who has led them to that place, all of them should evaluate their actions today," the Chief Minister said. Speaking about the condition of education in the state when his government came to power three years ago, he said there was an atmosphere of chaos and anarchy in the state and the condition of basic education was very bad.

"The worst problem was that of proxy teachers. Our government started the process of prohibiting proxy teachers in the first phase," he said.  He said only when teachers connect with their students, then they will be able to do justice to them.  "If there is no discrimination in education and children of the state get equal opportunities, they will be able to achieve new heights of success," he said. The Chief Minister said that teacher is not just a government servant, but the fate of the nation. He said teachers should learn from Chanakya.

Had Chanakya confined himself to the Nalanda University, he would not have been able to make India a superpower of the world during that period. Teachers will have to prepare themselves according to the challenges and need of the society, he added.  PTI SAB TIR.

