Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 12:04 p.m.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan says India is in touch with Iran on possible evacuation of Indian pilgrims and students stuck in the coronavirus-hit nation. 10:47 a.m.

The Sikkim government says that over 4.06 lakh passengers arriving in the state have been screened so far for coronavirus, but no positive case has been detected. 10:12 a.m. The makers of the new James Bond film, "No Time To Die" , have postponed the release of the much-awaited Daniel Craig-starrer to November this year in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

10.01 a.m. The fourteen Italians, who have tested positive for coronavirus, have been shifted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon from an ITBP quarantine center. 10:01 a.m.

The death toll of coronavirus in China has crossed 3,000 with 31 new fatalities and the total number of confirmed cases jumped to over 80,400, while Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for "undiminished vigilance", saying the situation in virus-hit Wuhan still remains severe despite positive progress. 9:56 a.m.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) in sensitizing its contracted players, including the six who will play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), about preventive measures to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. 9:47 a.m.

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped nearly 300 points in the opening sessions on Thursday tracking positive cues from global equities as central banks across the globe prepare to combat the economic pressure of the coronavirus outbreak. 8:36 a.m.

UN economists announced a likely USD 50 billion drop in the worldwide manufacturing exports in February alone as the extent of the damage to the global economy caused by the coronavirus moved further into focus. 8:57 a.m.

The trade impact of the coronavirus epidemic for India is estimated to be about 348 million dollars and the country figures among the top 15 economies most affected as a slowdown of manufacturing in China disrupts world trade, according to a UN report. 8:07 a.m.

Singapore, which has reported 112 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, on Wednesday stepped up efforts to contain its spread at Changi Airport after a passenger from Turkey tested positive for COVID-19. 3:19 a.m.

Former US President Barack Obama calls for people to take "common-sense precautions" over the coronavirus outbreak -- advising them to follow hand-washing guidelines but not to wear masks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.