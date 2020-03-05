Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 12:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 12:24 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 12:04 p.m.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan says India is in touch with Iran on possible evacuation of Indian pilgrims and students stuck in the coronavirus-hit nation. 10:47 a.m.

The Sikkim government says that over 4.06 lakh passengers arriving in the state have been screened so far for coronavirus, but no positive case has been detected. 10:12 a.m. The makers of the new James Bond film, "No Time To Die" , have postponed the release of the much-awaited Daniel Craig-starrer to November this year in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

10.01 a.m. The fourteen Italians, who have tested positive for coronavirus, have been shifted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon from an ITBP quarantine center. 10:01 a.m.

The death toll of coronavirus in China has crossed 3,000 with 31 new fatalities and the total number of confirmed cases jumped to over 80,400, while Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for "undiminished vigilance", saying the situation in virus-hit Wuhan still remains severe despite positive progress. 9:56 a.m.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) in sensitizing its contracted players, including the six who will play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), about preventive measures to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. 9:47 a.m.

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped nearly 300 points in the opening sessions on Thursday tracking positive cues from global equities as central banks across the globe prepare to combat the economic pressure of the coronavirus outbreak. 8:36 a.m.

UN economists announced a likely USD 50 billion drop in the worldwide manufacturing exports in February alone as the extent of the damage to the global economy caused by the coronavirus moved further into focus. 8:57 a.m.

The trade impact of the coronavirus epidemic for India is estimated to be about 348 million dollars and the country figures among the top 15 economies most affected as a slowdown of manufacturing in China disrupts world trade, according to a UN report. 8:07 a.m.

Singapore, which has reported 112 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, on Wednesday stepped up efforts to contain its spread at Changi Airport after a passenger from Turkey tested positive for COVID-19. 3:19 a.m.

Former US President Barack Obama calls for people to take "common-sense precautions" over the coronavirus outbreak -- advising them to follow hand-washing guidelines but not to wear masks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan says China forced Malaysian state to ban Taiwanese entry on virus fears

Taiwans foreign minister said on Thursday that China had forced the Malaysian state of Sarawak to reinstate a ban on travelers from the island as part of coronavirus control steps, saying Beijing was taking joy in the measures.Taiwan says t...

ISL: Mumbai City part ways with head coach Costa

ISL franchise Mumbai City FC on Thursday announced that its head coach Jorge Costa will be leaving the club. Jorges contract expires shortly and has not been renewed.The Islanders finished the 201920 ISL campaign in 5th place, just missing ...

China allocates almost $16 bln in coronavirus related funding

Various Chinese government entities have allocated 110.48 billion yuan 16 billion in coronavirus-related funding as of March 4, Vice Finance Minister Xu Hongcai said at a press briefing on Thursday. Of that amount, about 71.43 billion yuan ...

Norwegian Air scraps profit guidance, to cut flights as virus spreads

Norwegian Air has scrapped its 2020 earnings guidance, which predicted a return to profit after three years of losses, and said it will cancel some of its transatlantic flights in the coming weeks due to the worsening coronavirus outbreak. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020