Rahul likens govt's assurance on COVID-19 to Titanic captain telling passengers not to panic

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan assuring that the government has the coronavirus crisis under control, is like the Titanic captain telling passengers not to panic as his ship was unsinkable. Gandhi's remarks came after Vardhan's assurance that the government is taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) in India.

"The health minister saying that the Indian government has the coronavirus crisis under control, is like the Captain of the Titanic telling passengers not to panic as his ship was unsinkable," Gandhi said in a tweet. "It's time the government made public an action plan backed by solid resources to tackle this crisis," he said. The number of coronavirus cases in India is 29, including 16 Italians, the government had said on Wednesday, adding all international passengers will now be screened at airports, amid growing concern over the spread of the respiratory infection..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.