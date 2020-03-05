Left Menu
IIT-M develops AI-powered drones to counter 'rogue' ones

  PTI
  Chennai
  Updated: 05-03-2020 16:04 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 16:04 IST
Chennai, Mar 5 (PTI): Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, on Thursday claimed to have developed an AI-powered drone to counter 'rogue drones' (unregulated unmanned aerial vehicles) ensuring safety at vital locations. The AI-powered system would be an assistance to law enforcement agencies, security services, armed forces in order to secure air space over critical civilian and military installations by 'rogue' drones.

The drones can hack into the GPS navigation system of the 'rogue drones' forcing it to change its flight path or make a safe landing, a press release said. "Our current prototype is equipped to detect and track objects visually, precisely land. Our next step will be to conduct exhaustive tests on the system for and ensure its reliability to cater wide range of misssions, " IIT Madras, department of aerospace engineering, assistant professor Ranjith Mohan said.

The system is designed by department of aerospace engineering, final year student Vasu Gupta, project associate Rishabh Vashistha. The team is mentored by Ranjith Mohan. India has an estimated over six lakh rogue or unregulated unmanned aerial vehicles and security a gencies were analysing modern anti-drone weapons like 'sky fence' and 'drone gun' to counter terror or similar sabotage bids by such aerial platforms.

According to central security agencies, unregulated drones and remotely-piloted aircraft system pose a 'potential threat' to vital installations and other sensitive locations.PTI VIJ NVG NVG.

