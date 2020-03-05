Left Menu
MPs in LS give suggestions on checking spread of coronavirus

With cases of coronavirus being reported in the country, opposition members in Lok Sabha on Thursday suggested that the government check the black marketing of sanitisers and masks and also ensure their availability. Responding to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's reply on virus cases in the country and steps taken to tackle it, Congress leader of the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of rising prices of sanitisers and masks.

He also said there is an urgent need to check rumours regarding spread of the disease. Chowdhury said his party leader Rahul Gandhi had forewarned the government on the impending threat from coronavirus.

Echoing similar sentiments, BSP MP Ritesh Pandey said the government should ensure the availability of sanitisers and masks in the market. While DMK MP Kanimozhi said there are airports in the country where there is no thermal screening facility available to detect the virus.

She also suggested that dedicated facilities for screening coronavirus should be set up near airports. Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy suggested the government should show small video clips on TV to make people aware of steps needed to contain the virus.

Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant said the government should do something about Indians stuck in different coronavirus affected countries. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju of the YSR Congress Party said Hindu culture of greeting people with a 'namaste' is the best way to prevent the spread of the virus, inviting sharp reactions from some opposition MPs from Kerala.

Bhartruhari Mahtab of the BJD said screening and quarantine facilities should be set up in cities like Bhubaneswar. Nama Nageswara Rao of the TRS said special funds should be provided to state governments to deal with the virus.

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav said the government should take special care to publicise guidelines so that people become aware about preventive steps to tackle the virus. Supriya Sule said the central government should help state governments and conduct regular press briefings on the situation.

Independent MP from Maharashtra Navneet Kaur, who spoke while wearing a mask, said reasons should be disclosed for closure of two schools in Noida. Jayadev Galla of TDP, Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference, AM Ariff of CPI-M, ET Md Basheer of the IUML, NK Premchandra of RSP also spoke on the matter..

