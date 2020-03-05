India keen to engage on the Arctic, looking at new avenues for cooperation: President Kovind

Asserting that scientific studies have shown a link between the Arctic region and the monsoon, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said India is keen to engage on the Arctic and looking at new avenues for cooperation. Welcoming former President of Iceland, Olafur Ragnar Grimsson, who had called on him at Rasthrapati Bhavan, Kovind said that India deeply appreciates his efforts on Arctic and climate change issues.

The Arctic region is of special significance to India, he said. "Scientific studies have shown a link between the Arctic region and the monsoon. India is keen to engage on the Arctic and looking at new avenues for cooperation," Kovind said.

The president appreciated Grimsson's initiative to get all stake holders on the Arctic together on one global platform – the Arctic Circle, according to a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan. He said, "We all have to contribute towards building a sustainable planet for ourselves and for our future generations." PTI AKV SMN.

