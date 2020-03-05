Government fully committed to welfare of women Divyangjan: Gehlot

Union Minister for Social justice and Empowerment Shri Thawar Chand Gehlot has said that the Government is fully committed to the welfare of Divyangjan, especially women Divyangjan of our country and several new schemes have been initiated during past 5 years. The number of women Divyang beneficiaries who received aids and appliances through ADIP camps organised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under his Ministry is 323345 during the last 5 years. The number of Divyang women beneficiaries who received skill training during the last 5 years is 27431. The Government has launched a special campaign from 1st to 7th March 2020 in the run-up to International Women's Day on 8th March this year with Divyangjan being the theme on 5th March.

He said that 50% of the total scholarship slots available each year in Pre-metric, Post-metric and Top Class education and 30% slots of the National Overseas Scholarship for Divyangjan candidates are reserved for girls candidates. The number of female beneficiaries under the scholarship scheme is 30950 during the last 5 years.

Shri Gehlot said that at present, National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (NHFDC) under Ministry is organizing "EKAM Fest" from 2nd to 8th March 2020 in New Delhi to facilitate entrepreneurship and marketing of products by persons with disabilities including women. NHFDC offers financial assistance in the form of concessional loans on convenient terms for setting up income-generating units to all eligible Indian citizens with 40% or more disability and aged above 18 years. Rebate of 1% on interest rate is allowed to women with disabilities for self-employment schemes. The number of women beneficiaries of the last 5 years is 12959 and the total amount of loan of Rs. 102.55 crore was disbursed.

DEPwD is also conducting an awareness programme involving women staff with regard to sexual harassment law on 6 March 2020. National Institute under the DEPwD is doing the many activities in the week preceding Women's Day viz. - Competition - Rangoli & Poster making; Street Play; Success stories/talk/presentation; Fun games -- musical chair/tambola/ dumb heads/antakshari; Song - solo/group; and Group discussions on Radio and TV.

He opined that women with disabilities are entering the government sector and working in services like IAS, IFS and central services. Even in the private sector, hospitals, hospitality are employing a person with disabilities. Other fields include sports, culture, education and social work. DEPwD organised two cultural events of Divya Kala Shakti in which children with disabilities including girls/women with disabilities displayed their talent in dance, song, and music. It was well appreciated by the President of India, Prime Minister, Cabinet Ministers and MPs. The Department is now conducting similar cultural events at a regional level across India involving women with disabilities and parents. Through these cultural events and Coffee Table Book, Government intends to sensitize various stakeholders which include Government functionaries, Professionals, Ambassadors, Members of Parliament, Academician, lawyers, police officers, judges all four pillars of democracy.

Referring to the provisions of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the Minister said that there are general provisions in the Act which are applicable for men and women with disabilities alike. The appropriate Government and the local authorities shall take measures to ensure that the women and children with disabilities enjoy their rights equally with others. The Act guarantees equality and non-discrimination for persons with disabilities. The Act contains various rights relating to community life, protection (abuse, violence, and exploitation), home & family, accessibility to voting, access to justice, etc.

Shri Gehlot said that there are some provisions in the Act specific to Women viz. –

Take measures for prenatal, perinatal and post-natal care of mother and child.;

Sexual and reproductive healthcare especially for women with disabilities.

One of the 21 disabilities recognized under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 is Acid Attack Victims, who are mainly women. They are not only entitled to various rights and facilities as available for other persons with disabilities but also reservation in government jobs and in higher education institutions.

The Act also contains a Chapter on offenses and punishments for atrocities committed against women with disabilities with imprisonment of not less than 6 months which can be extended to 5 years and with fine.5% reservation of allotment of land and housing in all relevant schemes and developmental programs with priority to women with disabilities.5% reservation in all poverty alleviation and various developmental schemes with priority to women with disabilities.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.