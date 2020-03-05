Left Menu
Development News Edition

Administrator to be appointed until new municipal council elected in Tshwane

“The City of Tshwane has been deteriorating rapidly and is evidently on the decline. Residents are suffering, while political parties are fighting in council and in the courts,” Makhura said.

Administrator to be appointed until new municipal council elected in Tshwane
Makhura said all the necessary steps in terms of the Constitution will be followed to give effect to the intervention.  Image Credit: Flickr

The Gauteng Executive Council has placed the City of Tshwane under provincial administration following current uncertainty and instability within the municipality.

Making the announcement on Thursday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the decision to take responsibility of all the executive powers of the City of Tshwane council was taken after an assessment, which showed that the city is substantially failing to comply with the directives issued, and the situation is getting worse by the day.

"Over the past seven months, the Gauteng Provincial Government has been engaging with all municipalities proactively on matters pertaining to sustainable service delivery, good governance, sound financial management, and institutional stability.

"The City of Tshwane has been deteriorating rapidly and is evidently on the decline. Residents are suffering, while political parties are fighting in council and in the courts," Makhura said.

He said that the Gauteng Executive Council met on Wednesday afternoon to assess the developments in the City of Tshwane, and decided to invoke section 139(1)(c) of the Constitution.

"This means that the Tshwane Municipal Council is dissolved and an administrator will be appointed to run the municipality until a new council is elected within 90 days," the Premier said.

Ongoing mismanagement of the city include:

Flagrant disregard for the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA), especially regarding procurement processes, which has eroded good governance in the city, as can be evidenced by the tenders irregularly awarded to Glad Africa and Aurecon.

Unauthorized, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure flagged by the Auditor General. The city has been slow in effectively applying consequence management to deal with matters raised by the Auditor General. Failure to spend conditional grants, leading to loss of money to the National Treasury. At the same time, in terms of its financial position, the city is facing serious challenges, given its current inability to pay all its creditors and the serious problems it is experiencing in terms of revenue collection.

Constant irregular appointments of senior managers. For example, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) received the appointment report of the municipal manager and various managers directly accountable to the municipal manager between January and September 2017. The department found some areas to be non-compliant with Regulation 17(4) of the Local Government Regulations on Appointment and Conditions of Employment of Senior Managers (2014).

Since 2016, the city has failed to elect ward committees that allow citizens to get involved in how their communities are governed. This conduct is against the Municipal Structures Act, 1998.

The supply of clean drinking water is severely compromised and refuse collection is at its worst.

According to Makhura, all these issues were raised with the municipality in several correspondences and directives by the MEC for Urban Planning, Human Settlements and Cogta, Lebogang Maile, but the municipality failed to act on the directives.

He noted that the municipality is currently incapable of carrying out its constitutional obligations since it does not have a mayor and municipal manager.

"The council has failed to meet and consider matters that affect the functioning of the municipality and service delivery. The current uncertainty, instability, inaction, and collapse of service must be confronted fearlessly and stopped in its tracks. The people of Tshwane must come first," the Premier said.

Makhura said all the necessary steps in terms of the Constitution will be followed to give effect to the intervention.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Snatching of papers from Speaker's table 'unprecedented': Govt

Terming the conduct of the seven suspended Congress members in Lok Sabha unprecedented, the government on Thursday said snatching of papers from the Speakers table is of utmost disrespect to the Chair and demanded that the MP who did it be ...

France coronavirus death toll rises to six, 92 new cases: official. (AFP) NSA

France coronavirus death toll rises to six, 92 new cases official. AFP NSA...

Golf-Pepperell disqualified in Doha after scorecard mix-up

Eddie Pepperell thought he had recovered from a sluggish start to post a level-par 71 at the Qatar Masters on Thursday, but it counted for nothing after he was disqualified for a scorecard error. The 29-year-old Englishman signed for a par ...

Irdai asks insurers to expeditiously settle Delhi riot victims' claims

Insurance regulator Irdai has asked life, general and health insurance companies to expeditiously settle the claims of Delhi riot victims and make the payments within 15 days. The communal violence in northeast Delhi, which was sparked by p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020