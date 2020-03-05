Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

  • Updated: 05-03-2020 18:30 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 5:52 p.m.

UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh says 175 people were tested for coronavirus in the state with 157 showing no signs of infection. 5:41 p.m.

An isolation ward containing 14 beds is set up at Bara Hindurao Hospital for coronavirus patients, North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh says. 5:37 p.m. The Sikkim government decided to suspend issuing Inner Line Permit (ILP) to foreign nationals following coronavirus scare, official says.

5:34 p.m. Seven persons from three families were isolated in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh for suspected exposure to coronavirus following return from Italy, an official says.

5:24 p.m. A 36-year-old man from Kerala, who died after testing negative for coronavirus, was cremated after being wrapped in layers of cloth. 4:55 p.m.

Telangana Health Minister E Rajender says two samples from the state tested negative for coronavirus. 4:50 p.m.

The India-EU summit, slated to be held this month, will be rescheduled due to coronavirus, the MEA says. 3:57 p.m. Two people with travel history to coronavirus-hit Italy and South Korea fled from a Jammu-based government hospital's isolation ward, but were brought back, officials say.

3:32 p.m. The Delhi government advises head of departments, autonomous bodies, and municipal corporations to suspend biometric attendance system amidst coronavirus outbreak.

3:24 p.m. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju warned country's athletes to be cautious amidst coronavirus outbreak, saying they should avoid close contact with people.

3:13 p.m. One more coronavirus case reported in Ghaziabad, raising number in India to 30 so far, officials say. 3:07 p.m.

India has imposed additional visa restrictions on people travelling from or having visited Italy and South Korea, making it mandatory for them to submit certificate of having tested negative for coronavirus, Union Health Ministry says. 2:31 p.m.

Opposition members in Lok Sabha suggest that the government check black marketing of sanitisers and masks amidst coronavirus outbreak. 2:26 p.m.

Four of five people who have tested positive for coronavirus will get better on their own and there is no need for Indians to panic yet, says leading Indian researcher. 2:22 p.m.

A 16-year-old Indian girl in UAE tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infection cases in the country to 28, media reports say. 2:05 p.m.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan assuring that the government has the coronavirus crisis under control is like the Titanic captain telling passengers not to panic. 2:04 p.m.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani says no positive case of coronavirus has been found in the state so far, and his government is fully prepared to deal with any situation. 1:30 p.m.

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda asserts that there is no shortage of raw ingredients or medicines in India as the government has taken initiatives to tackle the challenge posed by coronavirus. 1:24 p.m. Amid the coronavirus scare, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray says the next days are crucial and people need to remain cautious.

1:21 p.m. EAM S Jaishankar says that an Indian medical team will reach Iran and that authorities are working on the logistics with their Iranian counterparts for the return of the Indians stranded there in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

1:00 p.m. Nine Italian tourists and their Indian guide, who were sent to a quarantine facility in Madhya Pradesh for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus, have been allowed to go to New Delhi, senior official says.

1:00 p.m. Five people who came in contact with a coronavirus patient who lives in west Delhi have been tested and quarantined till their results come in, Delhi government health officials says.

12.32 p.m. In the wake of 29 positive novel coronavirus cases reported in India, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday asks states to form rapid response teams at the district, block and village levels, stating that cases of community transmission have been observed.

12:04 p.m. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan says India is in touch with Iran on evacuation of Indian pilgrims and students stuck in the coronavirus-hit nation.

10:12 a.m. The makers of new James Bond film, "No Time To Die" , have postponed release of the movie to November in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

10.01 a.m. The fourteen Italians, who have tested positive for coronavirus, have been shifted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon from an ITBP quarantine centre. 10:01 a.m.

The death toll of coronavirus in China crosses 3,000 with 31 new fatalities and total confirmed cases jumped to over 80,400, while Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for “undiminished vigilance”. 8:36 a.m.

UN economists announced likely USD 50 billion drop in worldwide manufacturing exports in February alone as damage to global economy caused by coronavirus moved further into focus. 8:57 a.m.

The trade impact of the coronavirus for India is estimated to be about 348 million dollars and the country figures among top 15 economies most affected as slowdown of manufacturing in China disrupts world trade, UN report says..

