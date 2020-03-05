Gang of 4 battery thieves arrested in south Delhi

A gang allegedly involved in battery theft in south Delhi has been busted with the arrest of four persons, police said on Thursday. According to the police, a total of 128 stolen batteries, most of which are used in set top boxes to provide Internet service, have been seized from them.

The matter came to light after an Internet service provider firm filed a complaint with the police that some batteries installed at their office in Safdarjung Enclave have been stolen. Following this, an investigation was initiated and Guddu Gautam, Lal Bacchan, Arun Kumar and Akram were arrested. With this, seven cases of battery theft have been solved, police said.

While Gautam and Bacchan were nabbed from Safdarjung Enclave on Tuesday, the rest were arrested from Okhla Industrial area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Devender Arya said. "During interrogation, it was revealed that Gautam and Kumar used to worker at the company and had left their jobs two years ago. Later, they along with Bachhan formed a gang and indulged in battery theft in south Delhi," he said, adding the trio used to sell the stolen batteries to Akram.

Apart from the stolen batteries, the vehicle used in commission of the crimes have been impounded, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.