WB Guv to meet Amit Shah on Friday; likely to discuss law and order, other 'critical' issues

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 18:59 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday amid the ongoing tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the Trinamool Congress government in the state. According to sources, during the meeting being held at the initiative of the governor, he is likely to discuss law and order and other "critical" issues with Shah.

The meeting comes within a week of Shah's visit to Kolkata, where at a rally he had expressed "anguish" over the law-and-order situation in the state. Dhankhar has been engaged in a bitter acrimony with the West Bengal government over a host of issues since assuming charge in July last year.

The governor "will avail the opportunity of this meeting by apprising the Union Home Minister about various issues that are relevant and critical to governance in the state. He would obviously advert to areas of concern as also of challenge," according to a Raj Bhavan statement. Dhankhar, who will meet Shah for the first time after assuming the office of the governor, has time and again expressed concern over the "worsening law-and-order situation" in the state. He has called for a violence-free civic poll which is hust round the corner.

The TMC leadership declined to comment on the meeting, but said that those who are expressing concern over the law-and-order situation in the state should first take care of Delhi where communal riots have left 42 people dead..

