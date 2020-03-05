Left Menu
Riots: Delhi Cabinet enhances compensation for damage to residential units

The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday decided to enhance compensation for damage to residential units in the riots in northeastern part of the city. According to a government statement, each floor of a multi-storey building will be treated as a residential unit for the purpose of providing compensation. A compensation of Rs one lakh will be provided for complete loot of household goods in residential units and Rs 50,000 for partial loot, the statement said.

Compensation up to Rs 10 lakh will be given to schools damaged during the riots in Northeast Delhi last week, which claimed over 40 lives and left more than 200 injured. Earlier, the government announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for total damage of a house -- Rs 4 lakh to the owner and Rs one lakh to the tenant..

