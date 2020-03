Death toll in northeast Delhi's communal violence stands at 44

Officials put the death toll in northeast Delhi's communal violence at 44 on Thursday. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether three bodies at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital and five at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital were related to the communal violence or not.

"The death toll stands at 44. We are still waiting for figures from the police," North East Delhi District Magistrate Shashi Kaushal said. More than 200 people were injured in northeast Delhi's communal violence last month.

The police also confirmed that the death toll stood at 44. "The death toll in the northeast Delhi violence stands at 44," Additional PRO, Delhi Police, Anil Mittal said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.