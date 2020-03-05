Khandu bats for census towns along Indo-China border to check

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday brought up a proposal for selecting 10 census towns along the Indo-China border as a pilot project for infrastructure development to put a check on migration. Khandu, replying to a query in the assembly by BJP MLA Lokam Tassar on migration along the border areas of Kurung Kumey and Upper Subansiri districts that he termed as "security threat", said the issue is serious as the state shares its border with China, Bhutan and Myanmar.

The CM said the state government has already placed a proposal with the Union Home Ministry for a special package to the tune of 4,600 crore for development of infrastructure in the border areas. "The proposal... is pending with the Union cabinet.

Once it is cleared, the border areas will be developed with all amenities so that migration could be stopped," he said. Tassar said the state government should take steps to make the people go back to their villages by providing basic amenities.

The government machinery was not active and did not take up any initiative for providing livelihood to the people in such areas, he alleged..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.