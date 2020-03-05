High-level meeting reviews national highways in Maharashtra

A high-level meeting was held here on Thursday to review the state of national highways in Maharashtra. The meeting was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and state's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra's Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan, Industries Minister Subhash Desai were also present for the meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House in south Mumbai. PTI ENM RSY RSY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

