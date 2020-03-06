Amita Pandove takes oath as Information Commissioner of CIC
With her induction, the total number of Information Commissioners in the Central Information Commission including Chief Information Commissioner has gone up to 7.
Smt Amita Pandove was today administered the oath of office of the Information Commissioner, Central Information Commission (CIC) by the Chief Information Commissioner, Shri Bimal Julka.
