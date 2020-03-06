Left Menu
Mata Amritananda Math out of bound for visitors in view of coronovirus scare

  Kochi
  Updated: 06-03-2020 17:18 IST
Mata Amritananda Math out of bound for visitors in view of coronovirus scare
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Citing the coronavirus scare, the Mata Amritanandamayi Math on Friday said it has decided not to allow anyone to enter its ashram in Amritapuri in Kollam district as a preventive measure. In a notice posted on its website, the Math, which has a large following, said the restriction applies to Indian nationals as well as foreign-passport-holders (including OCI- holders).

"We are sorry to inform you that due to the extremely heightened restrictions specified to the Mata Amritanandamayi Math as preventative measures by the Health Department including mandatory quarantines, daily health checks, and other protocols currently, the Ashram cannot allow anyone to enter Amritapuri Ashram," the notice said. "This includes both day visits and overnight stays. This policy is irrespective of any amount of time the individual may have been within the nation of India," the Math added.

"With prayers and grace, this situation will change. Until then, please feel free to check for updates," the Math authorities said.

Built upon the very property where Mata Amritanandamayi was born, Amritapuri is the headquarters of her worldwide mission and the spiritual home for her monastic disciples and hundreds of householder devotees. Mata Amritanandamayi, affectionately called as Amma by her followers, has been known to individually embrace over 20,000 people in one day, sitting sometimes for over 22 hours.

Kerala has reported the first three coronavirus cases in the country and all of them have recovered after being treated in hospitals.

