Security of Jammu Airport handed over to CISF

CISF took over the security of Jammu Airport. The unit will be headed by a Sr. Commandant rank officer. Earlier, the security of Srinagar Airport was handed over to the CISF on the 26th of last month.

Shri V. S. Mann, Inspector General, CISF Airport Sector, was the chief guest on the occasion. The ceremony was attended by other senior officials of CISF, Airports Authority of India, CRPF and representatives of airline operators (Air India, Air Asia, Indigo, Spice jet, Go Air, etc.) and other stakeholders.

During the ceremony, Dr. P. R. Beuria, Airport Director, Jammu, handed over a key replica to Shri Gurjit Singh, Commandant/CASO Jammu airport, as a symbolic handing over of security to CISF. In his address, Shri V. S. Mann, IG, CISF emphasized coordinated efforts by all agencies and stakeholders to ensure the security of the airport.

After the function, Shri V. S. Mann along with Commandant/CASO, Jammu airport and Airport Director, Jammu airport visited all the areas of the airport including terminal building & airside and reviewed the security arrangement of the airport. Shri V. S. Mann, Inspector General, CISF Airport Sector also addressed the CISF personnel.

(With Inputs from PIB)

